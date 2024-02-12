The New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UK to form a joint working group to bolster cooperation in developing sustainable cities and infrastructure in Egypt, as per a statement by the UK Department for Business and Trade.

The working group will meet twice a year in London and Cairo to bring together government bodies and industry representatives from both countries to exchange technical knowledge.

They will also exchange training activities as well as expertise in the fields of prioritization, financing, and management of infrastructure projects.

“This agreement reinforces our commitment to sustainable development, fostering economic growth, and attracting foreign investment into the Egyptian infrastructure sector,” British Ambassador to Cairo Gareth Bayley commented.

