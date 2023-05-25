Egyptian Satellites (NileSat) reported a 2.81% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profits after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, recording $7.479 million, compared to $7.274 million, according to the financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 25th.

The company’s operating revenue climbed by 2.14% YoY in the three-month period ended March 31st 2023 to $25.585 million from $25.049 million.

NileSat is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that offers services related to satellite radio and television broadcasting, in addition to the broadband internet.

The company has a booking center that provides a range of services including satellite newsgathering as well as feed and turnaround services, in addition to a training center.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).