Egypt - AdMazad, the developer behind AdMetrics – Egypt’s premier outdoor advertising performance measurement and analytics tool – has released a report highlighting a remarkable 53% growth in the country’s out-of-home (OOH) advertising market in 2024. Total expenditure in the sector surged to EGP 6.3bn, up from EGP 4.2 billion in 2023.

The report is based on extensive audits covering more than 50,000 billboards across Greater Cairo, Alexandria, Tanta, Mansoura, Zagazig, and the North Coast. The surge in market growth is attributed to the increased demand for OOH advertising spaces and changing consumer behaviour, particularly the rising preference for visually dynamic content. The number of brands utilizing OOH platforms rose from 1,397 to 1,718, with nearly 25% of them being new entrants.

One of the key drivers of this growth is the expansion of Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising, which doubled in inventory during 2023 and 2024. This transformation allows for more dynamic, measurable campaigns that enhance reach and effectiveness, making campaigns more adaptable and engaging.

“The report emphasizes the transformative power of data in reshaping the OOH landscape,” said Assem Memon, Founding Partner and Managing Director at AdMazad. “The 84% utilization rate illustrates the crucial role of platforms like AdMetrics in providing actionable insights that empower the industry to maximize its potential.”

The report also highlights a number of key trends indicating a maturing market. For example, the real estate sector experienced an 85% increase in OOH advertising spend, capturing 60% of the total market share. Healthcare advertising grew by 40%, while the automotive sector saw a 43% increase in advertisers and a dramatic 155% rise in expenditure. The home appliances sector also demonstrated impressive growth, with a 243% increase in spend and a 36% increase in the number of advertisers.

Urban areas like the Ring Road (94% utilization), 6th of October (91%), and Sheikh Zayed (91%) showcased the highest demand for OOH advertising, reflecting urbanization trends and the appeal of high-traffic zones. In contrast, areas such as West and South Cairo, including Mohandeseen, Agouza, Dokki, and Maadi, saw lower performance, indicating market shifts toward the outskirts of Greater Cairo.

Total impressions in the OOH market reached 154.2 billion in 2024, a significant increase of 12.5 billion compared to 141.7 billion in 2023. This growth highlights the sector’s potential, driven by urbanization and evolving consumer behaviours.

