National Real Estate Bank for Development (NRPD) posted a 25.9% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net loss during the first nine months of 2022, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 16th.

The company’s net loss after tax decreased to EGP 1.9 million in January-September from EGP 2.564 million in the same period a year earlier.

It is worth noting that the Cairo-based National Real Estate Bank for Development undertakes all real estate-related activities, such as contracting, technical and engineering supervision, as well as conducting feasibility studies and engineering designs for itself, and third parties.

