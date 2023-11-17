Tunisia - A national entrepreneurship platform has officially been launched Thursday in Tunis.

Moubader.tn is designed to support young entrepreneurs, as part of the implementation of the government's policy to digitise administrative services and ease procedures, mainly for young entrepreneurs.

This portal fits within the Entrepreneurship for Development project, said Chief of Staff at the Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training Abdelkader Jammali at a launch ceremony.

The Norway-funded project is carried out by the ministry, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme and several funding and support structures.

The move involves various stakeholders from different agencies, particularly the Tunisian Solidarity Bank, the Small and Medium Enterprise Financing Bank (French : BFPME), the Agency for the Promotion of Industry and Innovation, the Agricultural Investment Promotion Agency, etc.

The portal is aimed to shed light on different support and funding services. It also seeks to support entrepreneurs starting from the seed stage.

Online contact with various actors is made possible through the portal to answer questions of young entrepreneurs and help them follow up on their applications.

Business events and economic empowerment programmes likewise come under spotlight on Moubader.tn.

