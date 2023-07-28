Monthly transactions carried out through mobile wallet services in Egypt exceeded in value EGP 100 billion, Ahram Gate reported on July 27th, citing a statement from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The number of providers of mobile wallet services in the country rose to 30, including telecom operators, which provide the service via 30 banks.

The most important services that citizens used through their wallets were transferring and receiving money, as well as withdrawing and depositing services.

