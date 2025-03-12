Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty met with senior officials from the Ministry on Monday, to review operations and discuss key foreign policy priorities. The meeting included Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Assistant Ministers for geographical and technical sectors, and department directors.

Abdelatty emphasised the importance of fulfilling presidential assignments related to defending Egypt’s national interests and national security, particularly given the current circumstances in the Middle East. He urged continued efforts from the Ministry’s technical and geographical departments, stressing the need for coordination with national bodies to achieve national interests and implement Egyptian foreign policy priorities. He called for adherence to “the highest degrees of professionalism and efficiency.”

A primary focus of the meeting was the support for national economic development efforts. Abdelatty highlighted the role of Egyptian embassies abroad in promoting trade and investment, noting the steps taken as part of Egypt’s economic reform programme and efforts to improve the investment environment.

“Embassies must play their role in supporting trade exchange rates and investment flow,” said Abdelatty.

Abdelatty also addressed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting Egyptian citizens abroad. He conveyed presidential directives to provide care and services to Egyptians living overseas, stressing the importance of accelerating digital transformation to improve consular services.

Discussions also included various regional crises, particularly developments related to the Palestinian issue. Abdelatty outlined ongoing efforts in international forums to mobilise financial and political support for recovery and reconstruction in Gaza. He noted the promotion of the plan internationally, following its adoption by Arab and Islamic countries. He also emphasised the need to continue addressing successive regional crises, pushing for political solutions and supporting national states and their institutions.

