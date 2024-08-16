Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi welcomed the signing of a military pact between Egypt and Somalia saying it “came at an opportune time.”

“It is poised to significantly bolster efforts in combating terrorism, while also enhancing the capabilities of our armed forces. This will enable them to defend our nation and safeguard our sovereignty with greater effectiveness,” Fiqi said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday during a visit by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to Cairo, where he met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

Fiqi met his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in Cairo on Thursday. The meeting, Fiqi’s second since assuming his post in April 2024, was followed by talks with delegations from both countries.

Abdelatty reiterated Egypt’s support for Somali unity and sovereignty, firmly rejecting any interference in its internal affairs. He also lauded the positive atmosphere of the recent summit between the two countries’ presidents and the significant momentum in bilateral relations.

“Egypt is ready to participate in the peacekeeping mission in Somalia at the request of the Somali people,” Abdelatty said.

Abdelatty also announced the inauguration of a new Egyptian embassy building in Mogadishu. He said the embassy will contribute to strengthening historical ties and fostering cooperation in shared areas of interest.

The talks also focused on boosting bilateral relations and cooperation programs. Abdelatty expressed Egypt’s willingness to support Somali capabilities in diverse fields, particularly diplomatic capacity building. He emphasized his directive to intensify coordination for training programs at the Diplomatic Studies Institute, tailored to the needs and priorities of the Somali counterparts.

Both sides stressed the importance of enhancing trade and building upon the launch of a direct EgyptAir flight to Mogadishu in July.

Fiqi expressed his delight at the visit and his country’s appreciation for Egypt’s support. He expressed Somalia’s desire to strengthen cooperation in education, particularly by increasing scholarships offered by Al-Azhar for Somali students.

He also suggested exploring an increase in EgyptAir flights to Mogadishu to further strengthen ties between the two nations.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

