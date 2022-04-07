Majid Al Futtaim and Merge have teamed up to launch the ‘Malls Adopt Sign Language’ campaign within Al Futtaim’s Egypt properties.

The initiative provides free sign language interpretation to those with hearing impairments through a smartphone application, with the aim of building an inclusive society.

The campaign will run for one month within Mall of Egypt, City Centre Almaza, City Centre Alexandria and City Centre Maadi. Available on the “Merge Sign Language Interpreter” application, the service provides visitors with access to video calls supported by advanced technology in addition to certified sign language interpreters.

Merge application

Shoppers can download the Merge application by scanning the QR code available at the customer service desks located within the four malls, which will provide them with 30 minutes of free access and 60% discount when recharging the balance.

Ramy Qaddoumi, Founder and CEO of Merge Technology, said: “This will bring our community closer together and embed positive values of social responsibility within it. Launching this free sign language simultaneous interpretation initiative across four malls is an integral part of our strategy, which aims to support the needs of those with hearing impairments in the community and will be instrumental in achieving our goal of supporting those with special needs in every area of life.”

Merge launched “Merge- Interpreter Sign Language “ last November – the first ever digital platform in the Middle East and North Africa that provides the community with simultaneous sign language interpretation. The platform enables users to communicate easily through video calls, with 24-hour assistance from certified interpreters. Users can download the application available on both Android and iOS devices and access the interpreter services through Merge's call centre.

Innovative ways

Hanny El Messiry, Managing Director of West Region Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim – Properties, stated: “At Majid Al Futtaim, we are committed to identifying innovative ways to support the communities in which we operate, to provide equal opportunities and experiences for all. Through our partnership with Merge, we look forward to continuing to provide services that foster a safe and inclusive environment, in line with our mission to create great moments for everyone, every day.”

The "Merge Interpreter Sign Language" application also provides the first-of-its-kind hotline service via video and voice calls to businesses across all sectors, text conversations, convenient file sharing, contacts, and photos, and a personal account page for each user. It also provides QR codes which can be used to invite a friend. The innovative platform strives to build social, cultural and educational bridges between the hard-of-hearing and hearing-enabled communities. Designed with the latest technology, the service aims to build a more integrated society, and continues to establish connections, helping those with hearing impairment socialise with family, friends and acquaintances through advanced technology.

Unique services

Mall of Egypt, City Centre Almaza, City Centre Alexandria and City Centre Maadi offer a range of unique services within East and West Cairo, and Alexandria, including VOX Cinemas, Magic Planet, a diverse range of restaurants and cafes, in addition to Ski Egypt.

Merge is the leading information technology company specialising in innovative technological solutions for people with disabilities and Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

