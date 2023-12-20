Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has met with a delegation from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to review the initial public offerings (IPOs) program updates, a statement showed.

During the meeting, the IFC’s Regional Vice President for Africa Sérgio Pimenta expressed his interest in further cooperation with the Egyptian government and adding new sectors to the IFC’s technical studies program.

This would lure a wide range of international investors, Pimenta noted.

