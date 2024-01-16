Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has urged the necessity of seeking the assistance of the private sector companies in managing and operating airports in Egypt, as per a cabinet statement.

This move aims at improving the services at airports and increasing revenues in a way that scales up the civil aviation sector and bolsters its regional and global competitive presence, Madbouly said.

On January 15th, Madbouly held a meeting with Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Abbas Helmy and other officials to follow up on the state’s strategy to develop the Egyptian airports.

During the meeting, Helmy presented the results of a preliminary financial study prepared to finance the construction of a new passenger terminal with a capacity of 30 million passengers at Cairo International Airport.

Helmy also briefed Madbouly on the project’s investment costs and implementation rates until the fiscal year (FY) of 2026/2027.

