Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly issued a decree appointing Rami El-Dokany as Chairman of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) for a year, according to an official statement on August 25th.

Madbouly also hired Hebatallah El-Serafi as Vice Chairman of the EGX for a year.

Rami succeeded Mohamed Farid who assumed the position in August 2017.

