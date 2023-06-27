Egyptian for Developing Building Materials (Lift Slab Misr) saw a 48.1% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net losses after tax in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, reaching EGP 602,625 from EGP 406,956, according to the financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on June 26th.

Lift Slab is an Egypt-based company engaged in the construction and development of industrial buildings and facilities. It implements hydraulic driving force technology in constructing roofs, tunnels, pipes, bridges, and other engineering constructions.

