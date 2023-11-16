Kahira Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Company (CPCI) reported a 52.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax for the first quarter of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 14th.

CPCI’s net profits after tax stood at EGP 59.175 million for the three-month period ended September 30th, compared to EGP 38.796 million in the same period last FY.

Operating revenue grew by 33.1% YoY in Q1 of the current FY, hitting EGP 334.171 million, up from EGP 251.129 million.

Kahira Pharmaceuticals is an Egypt-based company involved in the manufacture and trade of pharmaceutical products for human and veterinary use.

