Arab Finance: Several Japanese companies reviewed their current investments and expansion plans in Egypt during the fifth edition of the Egyptian-Japanese Joint Committee for Investment, according to a statement.

Hossam Heiba, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), held a meeting with Shigeyo Nishizawa, Director of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) office in Cairo and his delegation to promote Egyptian investment opportunities in Japan over the coming years.

This roadmap includes setting regular visits for Japanese media to Egypt to witness the country's economic and political stability, in addition to inviting Japanese investment funds and banks to assess the Egyptian economy.

On his part, Heiba stated that the Egyptian market provides Japanese investors with returns higher than global averages, adding that there are still significant expansion opportunities.

Iwai Fumio, Ambassador of Japan to Cairo, noted that he presented new investment opportunities in Egypt to more than 200 Japanese investors at various meetings and conferences.

Nissan Egypt announced that it had invested $276 million in the Egyptian market, which made the company hold the largest market share in Egypt for the third consecutive year.

Likewise, Aeolus Corporation, a subsidiary of Toyota Tsusho Group, boosted its expansion in Egypt's renewable energy sector, contributing to the government's goal of increasing the share of renewable energy in total energy production to 42% by 2030.

Scheduled to be operational in 2028, the company’s 900-megawatt (MW) wind power project in the Gulf of Suez is expected to save up to $375 million annually in energy import costs.

YKK Egypt also rolled out plans to establish a new factory by 2030 to meet the growing domestic and international demand for clothing in Egypt.

On the Egyptian side, the Arab Contractors and Orascom Construction outlined their efforts to complete the construction of Metro Line 4 with financial support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

In partnership with Toyochi Tsusho Company Ltd., Elaraby Group inaugurated its engineering glass manufacturing plant in July 2025, with investments of $20 million.