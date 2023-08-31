The Ministers of Water Resources and Irrigation and Transport met on Wednesday to discuss the progress and challenges of their joint projects, which aim to serve the development goals of the country. The meeting focused on the issues of clearing waterways, maintaining bridges, and paving roads above water facilities.

Hani Sweilam, the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, stressed the vital role of both ministries and the importance of overcoming any obstacles to complete the projects on time. He also emphasized the necessity of preserving the water sector and ensuring the passage of water drainages while maintaining the bridges.

Kamel Al-Wazir, the Minister of Transport, expressed his keenness to enhance joint cooperation with regard to the construction and maintenance of new roads and axes across the country, within the framework of the state’s plan to achieve comprehensive development.

The meeting reviewed the status of clearing waterways that have roads on their bridges, and agreed to continue using barges in disinfection work in the main canals with large bottom widths. Sweilam said that his ministry is studying the benefits of using the products of canal disinfection mixed with natural materials to reshape and stabilize canal bridges.

The meeting also discussed the procedures for maintaining and replacing bridges located on waterways in a way that ensures their structural safety and does not obstruct the flow of water or traffic. Sweilam said that his ministry has made an inventory of all water facilities built on waterways, totaling 47,000 facilities in various governorates, and classified them according to their condition and need for maintenance or replacement.

The meeting agreed to continue joint coordination between the two ministries with regard to paving and maintaining roads above the main water facilities in a manner that ensures facilitating traffic while preserving the structural integrity of these facilities.

