ArabFinance: Egypt renewable energy solution company Infinity has launched seven electric vehicles (EV) charging stations in the Delta region, according to an emailed press release on April 18th.

The new plants are the company’s first EV charging stations in Delta. They include 20 charging points and are situated in key locations in in Shebeen El-Kom, Mansoura, and Damietta. They are the first EV charging stations in the three cities.

Charging plants were built in accordance with the EU standards and are compatible with type 2 cables. They are provided with 22-kilowatt twin sockets.

The new plants come in harmony with the government vision for building integrated and strong system for EV in the local market.

It is worth noting that Infinity operates more than 90 EV charging stations, including 300 charging points, in Cairo, Alexandria, Hurghada, Ismailia, and Ain Sokhna, among others.