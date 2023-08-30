Indorama Corporation, a leading chemical firm in Asia, is planning to invest around $700 million to set up two factories in Egypt for the production of phosphate fertilizers and silicon metal for solar panels, according to a Cabinet statement on August 29th.

Production from the yet-to-be-established will be dedicated to exportation.

The corporation is also ready to enter partnerships with already existing projects in the country.

In July, the corporation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) to study investment opportunities in a group of fields in Egypt.

Both parties back then discussed investment opportunities in mining, fertilizers, phosphate extraction, medical fibers, and other industries.

