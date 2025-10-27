Arab Finance: Egypt is considering the executive steps for the establishment of an integrated industrial complex to produce organic fertilizers and extract critical and rare earth elements from kaolin and glauconite ores, as per a statement.

This move is in line with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s directives to maximize the country’s use of natural resources and raw materials.

The project was discussed by Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat, in a meeting with a delegation of consulting experts from Ain Shams University’s Faculty of Engineering, headed by Vice Dean Akram Farouk, in the presence of Chairman of the Nuclear Materials Authority Hamed Mira.

The executive steps tackled include multiple production lines and advanced mining and extraction stages for processing ores such as kaolin and glauconite.

Discussions focused on the strategic importance of rare earth elements and their abundance in local ores, particularly those associated with nuclear materials, which make up around 95% of such elements in Egypt.

The meeting reviewed potential sites for the industrial complex, the locations of raw ores, and the different manufacturing and extraction stages required to produce critical materials.

Technical and economic feasibility studies were also examined as part of the engineering design process.

Esmat reviewed recent progress, noting the availability of raw materials that are ready for processing without the need for mining operations.

The project is part of the state’s sustainable development plan to extract and utilize rare and critical materials, support local manufacturing, and reduce raw material exports.

The meeting also identified 17 rare elements of interest and explored modern technologies that will be used in Egypt for the first time.

The minister directed that all project data and studies be handed over to experts and consultants, and that a working group be formed to provide additional technical information for developing the project’s design.

He confirmed that measures are underway to expedite implementation of the presidential directive, with President El-Sisi personally following up on the project’s progress.

Esmat emphasized that the initiative aligns with the national strategy for exploring and mining nuclear ores and associated economic elements, as well as the preparation of feasibility studies for the extraction of rare earth materials.

