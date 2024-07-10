CAIRO - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that it had rescheduled an executive board meeting with Egypt on the third review of an expanded IMF loan program.

"The IMF Executive Board Meeting on Egypt's Third Review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) has been rescheduled to July 29th," IMF Egypt Mission Chief Ivanna Vladkova Hollar told Reuters, without providing a reason for the postponement.

The meeting that was due to disburse $820 million to Cairo upon board approval had previously been scheduled for July 10.

(Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Sandra Maler)