Egypt - Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Alaa Farouk, has received a report from the Head of the Egyptian Agricultural Quarantine Mohamed El Mansy regarding Egypt’s agricultural exports from 1 January to 16 October 2024.

According to the report, Egypt’s agricultural exports exceeded 6.9 million tonnes of agricultural products, valued at approximately $4.04bn, marking an increase of $980m and over 574,000 tonnes compared to the same period last year.

The report highlighted that the top agricultural exports included citrus fruits, potatoes, onions, grapes, beans, sweet potatoes, mangoes, tomatoes, garlic, strawberries, guava, and pomegranates.

The total agricultural exports of citrus fruits reached 2,274,295 tonnes, along with 973,130 tonnes of fresh potatoes, making them the second largest agricultural export after citrus. Onions ranked third with 281,785 tonnes exported.

Fresh and dried beans ranked fourth with a total of 225,035 tonnes exported, while grapes came in fifth with 179,993 tonnes. Potatoes were sixth among agricultural exports with a total of 153,736 tonnes. Mangoes ranked seventh with 103,003 tonnes exported. Pomegranates secured the eighth position with 60,624 tonnes, followed by tomatoes in ninth place with 37,146 tonnes. Garlic ranked tenth with a total of 24,237 tonnes, while strawberries came in eleventh with 21,295 tonnes. Finally, guavas ranked last among the exports with a total of 12,720 tonnes.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

