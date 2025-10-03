Egypt - Nader Khozam, Chairman and CEO of IL Cazar Developments, participated in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly with the Supreme Advisory Committee for Urban Development and Real Estate Export, as per an emailed press release.

The meeting brought together leading figures from Egypt’s real estate sector.

During his remarks, Khozam emphasized the importance of implementing a comprehensive, state-backed mortgage finance system that extends over longer periods with favorable interest rates.

He also called for harmonizing payment plans across developers to ensure market stability, ease the financial burden on buyers, and secure developers’ delivery commitments.

Khuzam noted that the rise in 2025 real estate prices was a natural outcome of higher raw material costs, despite declining interest rates.

Moreover, he stressed that this reflected strong demand and a stable market rather than any signs of a real estate bubble.

He added that prices are likely to increase over the upcoming period, with reduced subsidies. This underscores the need for bank-supported mortgage programs to ease financing burdens on developers and make housing units more accessible to a wider segment of buyers.

He further highlighted that government support for financing mechanisms and land allocation incentives is essential to energize the market and strike a balance between the interests of the state, developers, and buyers.

Practical solutions lie in accelerating capital turnover and ensuring high-quality project execution, Khozam pointed out.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).