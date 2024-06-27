The Egyptian government is delaying the implementation of the new electricity price increase, originally set for the beginning of July, by two months, a government official told Asharq Business.

The increase is set to take effect no later than September 1st, the official noted.

This decision is due to the ongoing load-reduction crisis, with daily power outages lasting up to three hours, he added.

On June 25th, The Egyptian government allocated $1 billion to end its power outage crisis.

Moreover, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced that starting next week, power cuts will be limited to two hours. By the third week of July, Egypt will completely stop power cuts for the rest of the summer.

