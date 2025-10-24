Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt stood steady during Thursday’s mid-session, as per Dahab Masr.

As of 2 PM, the 24-karat gold price hit EGP 6,377.65 per gram for buying and EGP 6,302.23 for selling.

The 21-karat gold registered EGP 5,581 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,515 for selling.

Meanwhile, the international gold ounce recorded $4,115.3 for buying and $4,114.6 for selling.

