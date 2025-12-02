Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt went up on Monday, Dahab Masr’s data showed at 3:53 pm.

The 24-karat gold price recorded EGP 6,497.64 per gram for buying and EGP 6,439.36 for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold price hit EGP 5,686 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,635 for selling.

The international gold ounce price went up $4,251.8 for buying and $4,251.2 for selling.

