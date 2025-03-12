Arab Finance: Gold prices in Egypt collectively rose on Tuesday, with the 24-karat recording EGP 4,685.75 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,708.5 for selling, iSagha’s data revealed.

Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price hit EGP 4,295.25 per gram for buying and EGP 4,316.25 for selling.

The 21-karat gold grew to EGP 4,100 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,120 for selling.

Likewise, the 18-karat price increased to EGP 3,514.25 per gram for buying and EGP 3,531.5 for selling.

The gold pound’s price registered EGP 32,800 for buying and EGP 32,960 for selling.

Finally, the gold ounce price went up to $2,913.29 for purchasing and $2,913.58 for selling.

