Arab Finance: The gold prices collectively increased on Wednesday, with the 24-Karat recording EGP 7,445.75 for buying and EGP 7,474.25 for selling, according to Isagha’s data.

By 4:03 pm, the 21-Karat gold increased to EGP 6,515 for purchasing and EGP 6,540 for selling.

As for the 18-Karat, its price stood at EGP 5,584.25 for buying and EGP 5,605.75 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold ounce reached $4,870.99 for purchase and $4,872.2 for sale.

The gold pound’s price amounted to EGP 52,120 for buying and EGP 52,320 for selling.