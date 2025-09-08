Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt dropped on Sunday, with the 24-karat gold recording EGP 5,531.5 per gram for buying and EGP 5,560 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold amounted to EGP 5,070.5 for purchasing and EGP 5,096.75 per gram for selling.

The 21-karat gold price hit EGP 4,840 per gram for buying and EGP 4,865 for selling.

Meanwhile, the 18-karat gold stood at EGP 4,148.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,170 for selling.

Finally, the gold pound’s price registered EGP 38,720 for buying and EGP 38,920 for selling.

