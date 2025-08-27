Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt surged on Tuesday, with the 24-karat gold rising to EGP 5,222.75 per gram for buying and EGP 5,245.75 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price grew to EGP 4,787.5 for purchasing and EGP 4,808.5 per gram for selling.

The 21-karat gold price amounted to EGP 4,570 per gram for buying and EGP 4,590 for selling.

Meanwhile, the 18-karat gold price increased to EGP 3,917.25 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,934.25 for selling.

The gold pound’s price reached EGP 36,560 for buying and EGP 36,720 for selling.

