Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir has discussed General Motors Egypt’s expansion plans in the Egyptian market over the coming period with the company’s officials, the ministry stated on July 25th.

The meeting tackled the government’s efforts to provide an attractive investment climate to localize the automotive manufacturing and its feeding industries.

The ministry is keen to enhance cooperation with international companies, especially General Motors due to its great experience in the Egyptian market, Samir pointed out.

He clarified that the trade ministry coordinates with different state bodies and entities, particularly the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and other ministries, to facilitate procedures for foreign investors in Egypt.

For her part, Chairman of General Motors Egypt Sharon Nishi confirmed the company’s commitment to expanding in the Egyptian market as it is one of the most important markets in the Middle East.

