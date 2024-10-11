Egypt - The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) is planning to launch five private free zones in Greater Cairo within the coming days, an official told Al Arabiya Business.

The launch of the free zones comes in response to the high demand for free zones from investors, the official highlighted.

He added that the new zones do not encompass any of the six zones included in GAFI’s plan for the upcoming year.

The government is set to allocate the private free zones after issuing the related regulations, the official said.

