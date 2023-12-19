The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Banque du Caire to boost cooperation in the field of investment, according to an emailed press release.

The MoU aims to promote investments in Egypt locally and internationally via the bank’s branches.

Under the agreement, GAFI will provide the bank with the needed information and legislation related to the business environment, investment opportunities, and targeted sectors according to the country’s plan.

This is along with providing special services to the bank’s customers who are interested in investing in Egypt.

