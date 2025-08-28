Arab Finance: Fish prices in Egypt remained stable on Wednesday, August 27th, 2025.

Tilapia prices ranged between EGP 110 and EGP 115 per kilo, while Swiss macaroni fish was sold at EGP 140–200.

Sea bream prices varied widely, with some reaching EGP 220 per kilo, while in other markets prices ranged between EGP 160 and EGP 320. Eels were sold at EGP 90–280 per kilo.

Mullet prices stabilized at EGP 170–220 per kilo, and sea bass traded between EGP 170 and EGP 270.

Frozen fish prices were also steady, with a kilo of frozen pasta fish selling for EGP 30–60.

The country has reached 85% self-sufficiency in fish production, supported by the development of lakes such as Manzala, Burullus, Mariout, and Bardawil.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).