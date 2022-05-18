Cairo - The Premier edition of the event, FIN Expo Egypt is happening on 25-26 May 2022 at Intercontinental Citystairs, Cairo, Egypt featuring more than 25 companies exhibiting their Fintech products and services.

FIN Expo is growing significantly in the recent days with more interest to learn and get involved in the business opportunities. Dubai based event organizer, HQMENA is happy to announce the premier edition of the largest fintech gathering for Financial Enthusiasts; FIN Expo Egypt 2022 is a Premier Financial Exhibition and conference featuring more than 25 Fintech Companies and expecting over 3,000 visitors. The Two Days Event will bring together a wide network of Traders and Investors professionals from different Exchanges, Payment and Liquidity Solution providers, and major industry executives and experts.

Financial Expo Egypt 2022 is premiering on May 25, 2022 at 10.00 am with industry leaders delivering their cognizance, Featured Exhibitors comprising Titanium sponsors; Exness, Alpari, XM, Infinox & Diamond sponsors; GTC, TP Global, PFH. Platinum Sponsors; PU Prime, Star Trader, Easy Markets, Multi Bank & Zara FX, are set to exhibit their products and services to the visitors at Financial Expo Egypt2022 happening at Intercontinental Citystairs, Cairo, Egypt.

Leading FIN Expo in MENA Region has high profile speakers listed as follows Alaa Tabib from GTC Forex group, Wael Makarem Lai from Exness, Nitish Sharma from TP Global FX, Habib Akiki from Tradepedia, Rehan Imtiyaz Shaikh from ProfitFX, Lalit Matta from Ya Markets, Junied Khan from PFH, Mohanad Yakout from PU Prime, Atif Ismael from Startrader to deliver their insights and knowledge in future trend of Financial sector. FIN Expo Egypt 2022 promises to be an event of innovative discussions and networking for the rise of institutional interest and growth of Finance-focused venture capital,

The two day fintech event will include exhibiting the services, 20+ speaker presentations, panels, Q&A sessions and Award Ceremony.

It is worth noting that Mubasher.info is the Media Sponsor for FIN Expo Egypt 2022. The platform covers equity market news, data, analysis, and investor tools in both Arabic and English. More than 2.5 million visitors use the web portal each month to acquire decision-enabling information and content related to regional markets.

Free Registrations are now open https://www.theforexexpo.com/egypt2022/ for the premium Fin Expo 2022 event to be held on May 25-26, 2022 at Intercontinental Citystairs, Cairo, Egypt.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).