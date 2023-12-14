Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment (FWRY) has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with WideBot’s AI-supported firm Hulul to support small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as per an emailed press release.

The agreement aims to integrate Fawry’s e-payment systems with Hulul’s digital transformation and AI services.

Under the deal, Fawry will provide the latest innovative fintech services to Hulul’s customer network of SMEs, which will accelerate their digital transformation and empower them.

On the other hand, Hulul will offer communication services via WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, X, mobile apps, and websites, allowing SMEs to conduct e-payments easily via Fawry’s channels, with the aim of doubling their sales, ensuring smooth communication with customers, and luring more users.

