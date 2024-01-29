Exports of Egyptian food industries increased by 14% year on year (YoY) in 2023 to $5.1 billion from $4.5 billion, Al Arabiya Business reported, citing the Food Export Council (FEC).

The Arab world topped the list of receivers of Egyptian food exports from January to December, with $2.7 million worth of imports or 54% of total exports.

The EU came in second place with $884 million in imports, representing 17% of Egypt’s total food exports.

Sudan was the top importer of Egypt’s food exports with $470 million, growing by 138% YoY, followed by Saudi Arabia with imports valued at $400 million.

Libya acquired the third place with $268 million worth of imports, while the US came in the fourth spot after importing $233 million of Egyptian food.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).