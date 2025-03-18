Arab Finance: A delegation from the Ministry of Investment will meet with representatives from the European Union (EU) to discuss the recently announced decision by the European Commission to temporarily impose 15.6% anti-dumping duties on Egyptian steel exports, Tarek El-Gioushy, a member of the Chamber of Metallurgical Industries, told Ashraq Business.

The decision is effective as of April 7th.

The European Commission announced plans to impose temporary anti-dumping duties ranging between 6.9% and 33% on hot rolled steel coil (HRC) imports from Japan, Vietnam, and Egypt, until reaching a final decision by October.

Meanwhile, Ezz Steel plans to file an objection to the European Commission regarding the methodology used to calculate provisional anti-dumping duties on its products.

