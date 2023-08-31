The Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority (ENRRA) has approved the establishment of the fourth and last unit of El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts (MWs), as per a statement on August 30th.

After inspecting and assessing the unit, the authority confirmed the safety of commencing the construction works of the unit as no risks were proven to threaten humans, the environment, and properties.

It is worth noting that the permission to establish the first unit was granted in June 2022, while permissions for the second and third units were granted in in October 2022 and March 2023, respectively, the statement read.

Earlier in 2022, the Russian nuclear energy company Rosatom was permitted to build the Dabaa nuclear power plant, comprising four power units with a capacity of 1,200 MW each.

