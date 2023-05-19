Egyptian Media Production City (EMPC) has reported a 228.99% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit during the first quarter (Q1) of this year, recording EGP 165.916 million, compared to EGP 50.432 million, according financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 18th.

The company’s consolidated revenue grew 64.45% YoY to EGP 233.016 million in the three-month period ended March 31st, compared to EGP 141.692 million during Q1 2022.

EMPC’s standalone profits after tax soared 179.09% YoY to EGP 131.005 million during the January-March period of 2023, compared to EGP 46.940 million in the same period a year earlier.

EMPC is an Egypt-based company engaged in the media sector. The company provides and leases television, cinema, and media production tools and complementary services to others, as well as produces cultural, drama, and kids shows.

