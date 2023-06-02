Emirates NBD Egypt is partnering with Sonaa Elkhair Foundation to develop and upgrade a number of schools across Egypt under the umbrella of Hayah Karima initiative, according to an emailed press release.

As part of the partnership, El Zaeem Gamal Abdel Nasser School in Al-Nuwawrah village in Asyut will be developed at a total cost of EGP 500,000.

The repair works will cover restoration and renovation of classrooms, offices, electricity, school playground, and fence.

"The development and upgrade of El Zaeem Gamal Abdel Nasser School comes within the framework of the bank's active participation in the development efforts of the Presidential Initiative “Hayah Karima”. The initiative intends to improve the quality of life of 60 million Egyptians nationwide," Amr ElShafei, CEO of Emirates NBD Egypt, said.

