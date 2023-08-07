President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has met with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and several officials to review local economic indicators, as per a statement on August 6th.

The meeting also tackled the latest updates on the global economic situation amid the current challenges.

Moreover, El-Sisi has reviewed key economic targets for the upcoming period as well as the cooperation framework with various financial institutions to implement economic reform.

During the meeting, the president stressed the country’s effort to mitigate inflationary pressures, back the private sector, and ensure competitive neutrality, with the aim of luring further local and foreign investments and, thus, boosting the national economy and income levels.

