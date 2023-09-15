El-Nile Co. for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries’ (NIPH) net profits after tax increased 32.9% year on year (YoY) in fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, according to the company’s financial indicators.

The firm earned EGP 119.213 million in net profits in FY 2022/2023, up from EGP 89.672 million in the previous FY.

Revenues recorded a 14.6% yearly increase to EGP 1.005 billion from EGP 876.780 million in FY 2021/2022.

