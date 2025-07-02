Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib held a series of meetings with officials from five major Czech companies to discuss investment opportunities in the Egyptian market, according to a statement.

During the meeting, Alexandr Jernek, Director of Strategic Projects at the Linet Group, reviewed the company’s investment plans and the potential for localizing medical supplies and hospital beds industry in Egypt.

On his part, El-Khatib emphasized the government's plan to localize various industries in the Egyptian market, given the state’s competitive advantages in energy costs, infrastructure, and smooth access to international markets.

The minister also held a meeting with Lubos Michlík, CEO of Sigma Group, an investor in the Egyptian water treatment market, to discuss manufacturing spare parts for water pumps with the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI).

In this regard, Michlík announced a planned visit to Cairo next August to discuss the partial manufacturing of some products in Egypt.

Regarding the chemical industry, the minister met with Pavel Bruzek Jr., CEO of Draslovka Holding, a company specializing in chemical industry technology and mining solutions.

They addressed the latest developments of a new sodium cyanide production plant project, with investments estimated at approximately $160 million. This will make Egypt the first country in the MENA region to localize this advanced technology.

Draslovka is also considering relocating one of its factories to Egypt.

The minister had a discussion with Jindrich Lhota, CFO of PFNonwovens Holding, a company specializing in the production of polypropylene textiles.

They explore the possibility of cooperation with the Egyptian side to expand its investments by leveraging the manufacturing and production capabilities of local companies that have recently been developed.

PFNonwovens is implementing a project in Egypt at an investment value of nearly $100 million, with 60% of production allocated for export.

Finally, El-Khatib met with Lubos Sperat of Modelarna Liaz, a company specializing in mineral and natural resource exploration technology using high-precision technological standards.

The minister affirmed the government's commitment to attracting investments that support the localization of advanced technology, the exchange of industrial expertise, and creating a productive value chains that support sustainable industrial growth.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).