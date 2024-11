Egypt's unemployment rate saw a modest increase in the third quarter (Q3) of this year, rising to 6.7% from 6.5% in Q2, Asharq Business reported, citing data from CAPMAS.

The slight uptick reflects ongoing economic challenges and the effects of global market fluctuations on the domestic labor market.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).