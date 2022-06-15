Cairo – Egypt’s trade deficit retreated by 39.7% to $2.26 billion in March 2022 from $3.74 billion in the same month a year earlier, according to data released by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Exports

Egypt's exports increased by 44.1% to $5.48 billion in March, compared to EGP 3.81 billion in the year-ago period.

The value of exports of petroleum products, crude oil, and ready-made garments rose by 128.6%, 74.1%, and 47%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the exports of plastics, flat-rolled products of iron or steel, as well as dairy products decreased by 11.4%, 50.5%, and 5.8%, respectively.

Imports

In the meantime, the country's imports amounted to $7.74 billion in March, compared to $7.55 billion in the year-ago period.

Egypt reported an increase in the value of some imports, including iron or steel by 144.9%, crude oil by 174%, and plastics by 6.9%.

Meanwhile, the imports of wheat, organic and inorganic, and refined oils retreated by 1.9%, 32%, and 7.3%, respectively.

