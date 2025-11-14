Arab Finance: Egypt’s private investments hiked by 73% during the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk highlighted.

Kouchouk affirmed that Egypt has balanced and positive indicators that encourage further restoration of investor confidence in the Egyptian economy.

He emphasized the importance of adhering to tax facilitation measures, expanding the tax base, and improving the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy.

As for the tax policy, Kouchouk indicated that the document will be released in the first quarter of the next FY, seeking to launch the medium-term budget framework at the start of the FY2025/26.

The minister further explained that the government is targeting tax policies that support economic activity and financial indicators that provide investors with a comprehensive view.

He said the second package of tax incentives will be presented to the political leadership and the Cabinet this month.

Moreover, he underlined that efforts will be made to stimulate the capital market and listed companies, and to improve VAT refunds for taxpayers.