The Egyptian House of Representatives has greenlit a draft law submitted by the government on amending some provisions of the Unified Tax Procedures Law issued by Law No. 206 of 2020, as per a statement on January 26th.

According to a joint committee of the Planning and Budget Committee and the Constitutional and Legislation Affairs Committee, the proposed draft law aims to allow reconciliation in violations not subject to tax dues, including delaying the submission of tax returns beyond the legally prescribed dates.

The committee also affirmed that this law draft ensures tax justice without prejudice to the rights of the public treasury while simplifying tax procedures for taxpayers.

