Arab Finance: Net foreign assets (NFAs) of Egypt’s banking sector amounted to EGP 870.361 billion at the end of August 2025, an annual leap from EGP 473.261 billion, according to the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

On a monthly basis, NFAs dropped from the EGP 900.545 billion recorded at the end of July 2025.

At the end of August, total foreign assets hit EGP 4.216 trillion, including EGP 2.334 trillion with the CBE and EGP 1.881 trillion with banks.

Meanwhile, the total amount of the foreign liabilities hit EGP 3.345 trillion last August.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).