Egypt's net foreign assets (NFAs) hit a negative EGP 896.121 billion in January, compared to a negative EGP 841.391 billion at the end of December, data from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) revealed.

The data also showed that foreign assets with the CBE amounted to EGP 1.059 trillion at the end of January, and the foreign assets with banks stood at EGP 395.879 billion.

Meanwhile, foreign liabilities with the CBE and banks totaled EGP 2.351 billion.

