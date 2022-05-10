Arab Finance: The international reserve at the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has risen by around $41 million month-on-month (MoM) at the end of April, according to a disclosure by the CBE on May 8th.

Egypt’s international reserve grew to $37.1 billion in April from $37.08 billion in March.

It is worth mentioning that the CBE used a portion of its international reserve in March to cover the basic needs of the domestic market and make up for the outflows of foreign investments and international portfolios.

The current reserve is sufficient to cover more than five months of merchandize imports.

